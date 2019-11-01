CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) Shares Down 1%

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, 315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CA BANCORP/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CA BANCORP/SH alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $153.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter. CA BANCORP/SH had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CA BANCORP/SH stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its stake in CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned 1.63% of CA BANCORP/SH worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

CA BANCORP/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, attorney trust, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CA BANCORP/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA BANCORP/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.