Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.60.

CCMP stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 214,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,518. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $82.24 and a 52 week high of $160.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 5,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $641,082.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,611.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

