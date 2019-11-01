Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $45.93, 384,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 357,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.86 million. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Cabot by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Cabot by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

