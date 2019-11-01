Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,753,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $110.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NASDAQ GH opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The firm had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 63,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $6,638,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $10,017,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,948,095 shares of company stock worth $480,979,733. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

