Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $268.67 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $277.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

