Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $145.28 and a 1-year high of $191.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

