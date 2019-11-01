Cadence Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of FS Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $57.49.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

