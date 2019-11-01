Cadence Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 261,220 Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 261,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

In other Flexible Solutions International news, insider (Manny) Pohl Emmanuel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $92,350.00.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 million and a PE ratio of 19.86. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

