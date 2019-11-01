Cadence Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

CHE stock opened at $393.91 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $260.03 and a 52-week high of $441.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total transaction of $1,252,493.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.75, for a total transaction of $853,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,061.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,035 shares of company stock worth $23,442,542 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.