Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.51 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $207,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

