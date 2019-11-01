Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Lowered to “Reduce” at TD Securities

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

