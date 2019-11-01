Californium Reaches Market Cap of $16,980.00 (CF)

Californium (CURRENCY:CF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Californium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Californium has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Californium has a market capitalization of $16,980.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Californium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Californium Coin Profile

CF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Californium’s total supply is 2,446,961 coins. The official website for Californium is www.californium.info. Californium’s official Twitter account is @californiumcoin.

Buying and Selling Californium

Californium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Californium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Californium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Californium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

