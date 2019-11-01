Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after acquiring an additional 460,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after acquiring an additional 565,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,899,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,777,000 after acquiring an additional 131,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $94.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.82. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.