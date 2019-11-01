Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 390.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

