Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 344 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 630,123 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 461,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.29, for a total transaction of $1,207,801.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,328.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

