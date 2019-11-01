Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Lam Research by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 110,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after buying an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Lam Research by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,705 shares of company stock valued at $20,936,101. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $271.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $282.88. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

