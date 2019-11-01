Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Just Eat (LON:JE) to Hold

Just Eat (LON:JE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 796.28 ($10.40).

JE stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 737.20 ($9.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 669.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 678.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

