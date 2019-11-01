Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 244 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,240,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 21,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99.2% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG stock opened at $552.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.49 and its 200 day moving average is $515.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,808. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

