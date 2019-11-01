Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $226,334,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,450,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.70 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $96.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc acquired 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra acquired 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

