Canal Capital Management LLC Has $449,000 Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27.

