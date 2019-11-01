Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

