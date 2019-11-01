Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $277.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.88. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.83.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

