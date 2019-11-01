CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF) Shares Down 5.9%

CannaRoyalty Corp (OTCMKTS:ORHOF)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53, approximately 126,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 269,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

About CannaRoyalty (OTCMKTS:ORHOF)

Origin House, formerly known as CannaRoyalty Corp., is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm invests in the legal cannabis sector with a focus on research and intellectual property, products, consumer brands, and industry infrastructure. It seeks to invest in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaRoyalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaRoyalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.