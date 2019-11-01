Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $92.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:BHVN opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.61. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,283,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $38,799,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 383,594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 60.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,008,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 380,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $12,572,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.