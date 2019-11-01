Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the September 15th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $22.20 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $389.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

