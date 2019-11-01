Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CAPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 15,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 270.78% and a negative net margin of 794.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAPR. ValuEngine upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

