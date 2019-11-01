CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

CMO stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $737.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 94,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 11.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 83.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

