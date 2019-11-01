CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

CardioComm Solutions Inc (CVE:EKG) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 33300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CardioComm Solutions Company Profile (CVE:EKG)

CardioComm Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiary, CardioView Inc, develops software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. Its technology is used in a range of products for the recording, transmission, viewing, analyzing, reporting, and storage of ECGs for arrhythmia screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiac patients.

