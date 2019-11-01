CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNA traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 3,581,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,438. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. HC Wainwright set a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

