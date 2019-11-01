Carolyn Corvi Sells 1,016 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carolyn Corvi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Carolyn Corvi sold 1,024 shares of United Continental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total value of $90,982.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of United Continental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its position in United Continental by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

