Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. 518,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,013. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $368.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,573.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane acquired 13,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 1,860,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 1,297,566 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $4,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.