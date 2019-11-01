Cascades (TSE:CAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.86

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 177709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$77,383.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 361,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,092,985.16. Also, Director Mario Plourde sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$381,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,162 shares in the company, valued at C$2,465,998.20. Insiders sold 231,329 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,499 over the last ninety days.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

