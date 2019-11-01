Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 28700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

