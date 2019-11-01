Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $3,006,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.59. 3,622,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,781. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.58.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

