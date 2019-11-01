CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $239.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.80. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $37,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.