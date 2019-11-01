CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDW traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $130.66. 52,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $112.56. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $6,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,385,415.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,255 shares of company stock valued at $21,269,432. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

