Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,089.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

