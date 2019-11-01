Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $161.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 25.26, a current ratio of 25.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celcuity by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Celcuity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

