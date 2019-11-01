Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0042

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Celer Network has a total market cap of $14.36 million and $4.53 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.23 or 0.05881058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015001 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046069 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,389,877,675 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.