Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives C$12.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.75 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total transaction of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,873 shares in the company, valued at C$444,688.38. Insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $664,364 over the last three months.

Shares of CG opened at C$11.23 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$455.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

