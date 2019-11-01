Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.58, approximately 352,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 704,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.65.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$455.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Dunlop Reid sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at C$252,280. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.06, for a total value of C$482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,688.38. Insiders sold 55,300 shares of company stock valued at $664,364 over the last quarter.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

