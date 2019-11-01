CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3637 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

