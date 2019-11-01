CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Shares of 1,310 First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,858,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in First American Financial by 138.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 751,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after buying an additional 436,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1,664.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 347,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 327,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

