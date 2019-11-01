CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,170 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.