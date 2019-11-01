CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 320 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,061,024.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,523. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

