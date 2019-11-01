Centrality (CENNZ) Achieves Market Cap of $115.55 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. Centrality has a market capitalization of $115.55 million and approximately $641,254.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00216898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.82 or 0.01407753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00114936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,062,330,417 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.