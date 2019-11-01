Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Trading Up 66.7%

Centurion Minerals Ltd (CVE:CTN)’s stock price was up 66.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 80,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 50,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on developing and marketing calcium sulfate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

