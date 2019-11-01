Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $238.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $241.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total transaction of $983,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,402.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,387 shares of company stock worth $30,990,387 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

