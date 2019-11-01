Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.33.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,070,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,733,414,273.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $276.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.39 and a 200-day moving average of $266.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.