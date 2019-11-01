Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

